2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding in S. Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Two mental health detainees drown after transport van swept away in flooding

Authorities confirm two detainees drowned when a van was swept away in rising flood waters in South Carolina.

Horry County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Brooke Holden says a sheriff's office van was carrying two detainees and two deputies from Conway to Darlington on Tuesday night when it was overtaken by flood waters. Officials say the van was traveling near the Little Pee Dee River, one of the bodies of water officials in South Carolina are watching closely as water continues to poor into the state from upriver in North Carolina following the heavy rains of Florence.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed to AP earlier Tuesday that two women died in the incident. Their names have not been released.

Holden says the deputies tried to get the detainees out but couldn't open the doors. High-water rescue teams plucked the deputies from the top of the van.

The incident is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Forecasters predict some rivers in the northeastern area of the state might not reach their highest levels until later this week or next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencefloodingu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$15K reward to find who killed veteran in Spring driveway
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Grandmother says young thieves kidnapped her grandson
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief
Ivanka Trump to tour Johnson Space Center on Thursday
Show More
Hired! Woman finds Friendswood bakery job through ABC13
Kendra Scott visits childhood cancer patients at MD Anderson
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Tropical moisture moving toward Texas, rain likely this weekend
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
More News