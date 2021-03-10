double shooting

2 robbery suspects shot to death by victim in northeast Harris County, deputies say

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects who tried to rob a driver in northeast Harris County were shot to death, authorities say.



It happened in the 4500 block of Keith Street near I-69 and Little York Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old was sitting his parked car eating lunch when he was approached by the two men.

The teen claims to two men tried to rob him at gunpoint so he pulled out a gun and shot them both, according to deputies. The teen drove off, but his car came to a stop. Authorities say the teen then jumped into the suspects' vehicle but ended up coming back to the scene.

He wasn't injured during the incident.

"It's very possible we're looking at a self-defense situation," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The teen is cooperating, they said.



The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
