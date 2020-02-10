2 restaurant workers robbed and shot at high-end shopping center, deputies say

Armed robbers shot two restaurant workers as their shifts ended at the Vintage Park Shopping Center in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the employees were standing at their cars after ending their shifts around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Mia Bella Trattoria.

The suspects walked up, demanded the workers' wallets, shot them both and took off.

One man was shot in the hip and taken to a Precinct four substation for help.

The other worker was shot in the hand and drove himself to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the robbers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyrobberyshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman kidnapped, boyfriend shot and killed in SE Houston
Dreary and rainy to start the week
Mercedes-Benz Awards Viewing Party
'Fake meat' consumption raises health questions
SPONSORED: Katherine's go-to Valentine's Day brownie dip recipe
The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to Houston area
2 kids stabbed with hunting knife during brawl in E. Harris Co.
Show More
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
DeAndre Arnold discusses his journey to the Oscars
NFL set to hire first African-American female coach
Auto parts store owner shoots burglar during break-in attempt
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
More TOP STORIES News