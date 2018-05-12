2 rescued from 18-story building after scaffolding spins out of control

Some window glazers in New York are whipped around several stories in the air. The workers are okay. Glass was flying for about a block. (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) --
There were some terrifying moments hundreds of feet in the air for two window glazers in New York.

Workers were inspecting a window on a building when a burst of wind caught their scaffolding and sent it spinning around multiple times.

The scaffolding went around in circles four times, smashing into windows on the 62-story building.
Witnesses say construction workers on the ground had to run for cover as glass started flying.

A rope was used to stabilize the scaffolding and bring it close to the building so the workers could be rescued.

No one was seriously injured.
