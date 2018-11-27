The family members of one of the two men found shot to death in a Mercedes-Benz outside a strip club say both victims are local rappers.Police tell us the shooting happened in the back parking lot of Club Onyx, located in the 3100 block of Bering near Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.The first calls about the shooting came in just before 4:30 a.m.A witness inside the club at the time said they heard several gunshots. A security guard at the club then found the men dead.Officials say the men were never inside the club, and as soon as the victims pulled into the parking lot, two gunmen walked up to the car as they were sitting inside and started firing from behind.The shots went through the back passenger windows and into the front seat. Police say the shooters fired at least 13 times.The suspects, who wore dark clothing, ran off after the shooting.Authorities found weapons inside the Mercedes.A cousin and an uncle of one of the victims says the rappers had recently cut a music video and were up-and-coming on the Houston rap scene.Police have not identified the victims.Homicide detectives plan to check surveillance video at the club in hopes of getting more information about the suspects.There's no word on what led up to the fatal shooting.