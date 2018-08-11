2 pit bulls kill 66-year-old woman out for walk

MARK OSBORNE
A 66-year-old woman was found dead after being attacked by pit bulls when she went out for a walk in North Carolina.

The woman had gone out for a walk Thursday and did not return home, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported. The woman's husband and neighbors went out looking for her, but could not find her.

The woman's husband called 911 and police eventually found the woman on the side of a road with fatal wounds, according to WSOC.

The attack happened on a rural road in western Montgomery County, about an hour east of Charlotte.

The dogs were found in the area of the attack and the owner is cooperating with the investigation into her death, WSOC reported.

"This is a very tragic event, which has deeply affected the family, friends, deputies and first responders," Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said. "Our thoughts and prayers are being extended to all."

Authorities have not named the woman who was killed.
