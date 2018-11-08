2 people shot to death at apartment complex in Upper Kirby

BREAKING: 2 people found shot dead at “The Park at River Oaks” apt complex off Buffalo speedway.

Working to learn more about the details surrounding the deaths.

Two confirmed dead inside an apartment 3100 Buffalo Speedway by apparent gun shot. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 9, 2018

Police say two people are dead following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buffalo Speedway at 5:20 p.m.According to the authorities, two people were found shot to death.Investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.