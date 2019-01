Shooting Investigation: 400 W. Little York. 2 victims shot in drive by. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2019

Investigators have cleared the scene at Club VIP at 400 W Little York at N Freeway in N Houston.Authorities say a fight started in the bathroom.After the altercation, one person was left shot in the face and the other person shot in the arm.Both are expected to survive.