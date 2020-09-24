2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 4000 Lockwood. Two males shot in the parking lot of a store. Both victims are in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/wrfjXCODtO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were critically wounded after shots rang out at a gas station in northeast Houston on Thursday.Houston police reported the shooting just after 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lockwood Drive.Police told an ABC13 crew on the scene that two vehicles pulled into the gas station. One person from one of the vehicles got out and started firing at two people in the other car.Police were looking into what led to the shooting. They also wouldn't confirm if this was due to road rage.Over the scene, SkyEye captured multiple patrol vehicles at a Shell station and a blue vehicle next to a gas pump. Yellow crime scene tape encloses the scene.Police did not say if anyone was arrested, or if they were looking for a suspect.