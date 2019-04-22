2 people pulled from car moments before it caught fire on I-10 East at Normandy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were pulled from a car moments before it caught fire in northeast Harris County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on I-10 East at Normandy.

Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



ABC13 learned that a child was in one of the cars involved but not in the vehicle that burned.

A witness said they spotted a car stopped on the side of the highway with car trouble when another vehicle hit it.

Part of the freeway was shut down Monday morning as crews cleared the area. Those lanes have since reopened.
