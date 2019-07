NTSB investigating crash Sunday of an Experimental Rans S-7 Courier aircraft, Kingsland, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 21, 2019

KINGSLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when the small plane they were on board crashed in Kingsland, just northwest of Austin.The Texas Department of Public Safety in Austin said they were notified about the crash around 2:43 p.m. Sunday.DPS said the plane crashed and caught fire at a private air strip in Llano County.The names of the victims are unknown.The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating the crash.