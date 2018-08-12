2 people killed in crash multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway

Part of the North Freeway at the North Loop is still shutdown Sunday morning after a deadly crash.Police say two people were killed in a violent crash between a Dodge Charger and another vehicle.According to investigators, a charger was stalled in the left lane of the freeway when it was hit from behind by a white pickup truck.Police say a third vehicle crashed into the white pickup truck shortly after, killing two people.Police say the driver in the white pickup truck fled the scene after the second crash.