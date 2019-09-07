Woman chased down and shot to death by gunman in southeast Houston: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot to death in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Idaho Street just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a woman and a man were attacked by a gunman. Police say the woman tried to run for her life, but was chased by the shooter and shot to death.

Authorities believe the woman and the man may have known the shooter.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the gunman to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman killedshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor rescues mentally disabled man from house fire
Woman denied pedicure because she was "too big"
Boyfriend arrested in death of 5-year-old found in closet
Girl's body found in closet: Timeline from injury to arrests
3 Conroe ISD students hit by car outside school
Houston NICU nurse adopting baby she helped deliver
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Show More
Bartender denies giving drinks to underage driver in deadly crash
Former Marine in silencer arrest had 'bad conduct discharge'
Mistakes on Galleria METRO project could have sparked injuries
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old: Police
More TOP STORIES News