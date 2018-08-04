2 people injured by flaming drink at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant

MARK OSBORNE
Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were injured by a flaming drink at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Hell's Kitchen, which is Ramsay's restaurant located in Caesars Palace. The drink which caused the injuries is called the Rum Donkey, according to Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV.

The two suffered burns from the incident, but it was unclear how seriously they were injured.

"Unfortunately, two guests were injured at Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace last night. We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time," Caesars Entertainment said in a statement to ABC News. "The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell's Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But, out of an abundance of caution, Hell's Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu.

"All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery."

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen confirmed to KTNV that two people were taken to the hospital due to the burns.

The Rum Donkey is made with Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit, according to the restaurant's website. The passion fruit is literally lit on fire, as the name "torched" implies. It costs $14 a drink.

The restaurant is named after Ramsay's hit TV show and opened in January.
