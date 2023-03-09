2 people found dead in home nearby Sam Houston State University, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found dead at a home in Huntsville, just eight minutes from Sam Houston State University, according to police.

Huntsville police officers responded to a welfare concern call Wednesday in the 3700 block of Summer Lane.

Detectives were called to the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

The police department does not believe there is any threat to the public in relation to this incident.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.