Woman shot to death inside Dunkin' Donuts by boyfriend near Memorial Park, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said they found two bodies at the 5800 block of Memorial Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two people who were found fatally shot at a Dunkin' Donuts near Memorial Park died from a murder suicide.

Authorities responded to the incident in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive around 11:55 a.m., where they found the bodies of a Hispanic man and woman.

Investigators told ABC13 that the man went into the Dunkin' Donuts and fired several shots, killing his girlfriend.

Police said the woman was in her late 20s or early 30s.

According to co-workers, the couple had a history of domestic violence.


Tom Abrahams will have a live update from the scene on Eyewitness News.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dunkin' donutsshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from couple killed in raid
Pres. Trump signs border deal but will also declare emergency
WANTED BY FBI: Richmond man accused of sex exploitation of kids
Woman found stuck in air vent of home in northeast Houston
'HELP! HELP! HELP!' Man describes moments he heard screaming from woman stuck in vent
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Judges make big money marrying couples on county time
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
Show More
7-year-old writes goodbye to parents during bomb threat
Parents get into brawl during youth wrestling tournament
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Driver slams into house in NE Houston while homeowner slept
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
More News