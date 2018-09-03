PEDESTRIAN KILLED

2 pedestrians fatally hit by car in Dickinson

EMBED </>More Videos

2 pedestrians fatally hit by car in Dickinson, police say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating an accident that killed two pedestrians in Dickinson Sunday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. on FM 517 at Houston Avenue.

When officers arrived, two victims were dead on the scene and two vehicles were in the roadway.

Authorities say a driver of a third vehicle that appeared to be involved in the accident also remained at the scene.

Detectives, along with an accident reconstruction team and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, were called to the scene.

FM 517 was completely closed to traffic during the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
Woman killed trying to cross Highway 249 in NW Harris Co.
Man killed by black SUV while walking along road in Conroe
Police: Driver dragged man nearly mile without realizing it
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Flash Flood Warning for Galveston and Chambers counties
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
Tree falls on car with people inside shutting down northbound Highway 6
HISD making changes after complaints about bus hubs
Detectives: Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops
Tree falls on vehicle with people inside on Highway 6
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
Show More
3 suspects wanted for killing Houston teen outside store
Fishermen rescue entangled sea turtle off coast of Freeport
Driver arrested with newborn in car during DWI crack down
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Deputies identify man suspected in fatal shooting of mother of 3
More News