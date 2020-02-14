2 people dead in major crash in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a major crash in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.

Eastex firefighters and medics responded to an initial call about a vehicle crash with someone trapped inside. At least two cars were involved, authorities said.



The southbound lanes of Old Humble Road were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. The area is near a cement plant between the Beltway and Bender Road.

It wasn't clear what happened, but two badly damaged vehicles could be seen from SkyEye13.
