2 people dead in major crash in northeast Harris County

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.
Eastex firefighters and medics responded to an initial call about a vehicle crash with someone trapped inside. At least two cars were involved, authorities said.
Deputies are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple vehicles at Old Humble Road and Bender. Two people are confirmed deceased and the intersection is shut down. #hounews pic.twitter.com/x8gJHMKMF3— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2020
The southbound lanes of Old Humble Road were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. The area is near a cement plant between the Beltway and Bender Road.
It wasn't clear what happened, but two badly damaged vehicles could be seen from SkyEye13.