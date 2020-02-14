2 people dead in major crash in northeast Harris County

Deputies are on the scene of a major crash involving multiple vehicles at Old Humble Road and Bender. Two people are confirmed deceased and the intersection is shut down. #hounews pic.twitter.com/x8gJHMKMF3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 14, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a major crash in northeast Harris County, authorities said.It happened around 6 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road, just north of Beltway 8.Eastex firefighters and medics responded to an initial call about a vehicle crash with someone trapped inside. At least two cars were involved, authorities said.The southbound lanes of Old Humble Road were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. The area is near a cement plant between the Beltway and Bender Road.It wasn't clear what happened, but two badly damaged vehicles could be seen from SkyEye13.