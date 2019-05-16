2 people cut from vehicles survive violent crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people had to be cut out of their vehicles after a violent crash in northeast Houston.It happened around midnight at Maxey Road near Wallisville Road.It's a shock to some to know that both people survived after seeing the badly damaged vehicles.Video shows crews cut away pieces of a red sedan to rescue the driver. It took about an hour to get her out.Firefighters also had to work to free the driver of a black pickup truck who was pinned under the passenger side.Witnesses told investigators it appears the truck ran a red light and hit the car, causing it to roll over and get pinned under an 18-wheeler."My light was green and it was time for me to go, but something told me just to sit and don't move. There was a black Ford truck that just sped out of nowhere and hit the car and it flipped over like two times," witness Broderick Ballard said.Houston police said they did not have a chance to talk to the drivers before they were taken to the hospital.