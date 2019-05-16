2 people cut from vehicles survive violent crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people had to be cut out of their vehicles after a violent crash in northeast Houston.

It happened around midnight at Maxey Road near Wallisville Road.

It's a shock to some to know that both people survived after seeing the badly damaged vehicles.

Video shows crews cut away pieces of a red sedan to rescue the driver. It took about an hour to get her out.

Firefighters also had to work to free the driver of a black pickup truck who was pinned under the passenger side.

Witnesses told investigators it appears the truck ran a red light and hit the car, causing it to roll over and get pinned under an 18-wheeler.

"My light was green and it was time for me to go, but something told me just to sit and don't move. There was a black Ford truck that just sped out of nowhere and hit the car and it flipped over like two times," witness Broderick Ballard said.

Houston police said they did not have a chance to talk to the drivers before they were taken to the hospital.
