2 officers shot while reporting to break-in, suspect killed

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two police officers are in stable condition following a shooting which ended in the death of a burglary suspect in Georgetown.

Georgetown police said an officer was responding to an initial call of an attempted break-in on Garden Meadow Drive around 11:19 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller had stated the suspect ran off into the dark.

When the officer arrived, he was met by gunfire from the suspect. The officer returned the fire and was then shot in each of his upper legs, in the high thigh area, police said.

A second officer at the scene witnessed the gunfire exchange and got out of her vehicle. She was then shot at by the suspect but was able to return the fire and struck the suspect. Georgetown police said the second officer was also shot in the foot by the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead. Both officers were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials say they are investigating the situation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsofficer involved shootingbreak inshootingpolice officer shotguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Tilman Fertitta has identity stolen, allegedly by Spring woman
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
87-year-old driver accidentally crashes into Pier 1 store
Boy shot by babysitter taking pictures with gun, sheriff says
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
JJ Watt praises baby Texans fan for unique corrective helmet
Show More
$39,000 ER bill lowered after woman Turns to Ted
Keeping your personal information off the dark web
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston trailblazer Faye Bryant remembered for service
Crash that killed woman on bike blocks commute on 610
More TOP STORIES News