2 officers injured by suspected drunk driver while escorting giant crates through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two officers were injured by a suspected drunk driver while escorting two large crates through the city of Houston Friday night.Dozens of officers were chosen to escort two massive crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship from northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal beginning Friday night.Houston police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Clay near Eldridge Parkway.Police say that the officers had the intersection blocked so that the crates could pass, but a suspected drunk driver drove through and hit the officers.The driver was taken into custody, and the officers were treated for minor injuries.The crates were originally scheduled to arrive in Sugar Land, the first stop, around 5 a.m., but they're currently about nine miles away from their destination.The transport company says they're experiencing delays and are now expecting to enter Sugar Land around midnight Sunday.The crates are supposed to continue their move later Saturday and into Sunday, with stops through Fresno, Arcola, Manvel, Pearland and League City between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.Along the way, crews will have to shut off power to neighborhoods for 20 minutes to two hours.