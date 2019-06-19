2 men wanted for kicking in homeowner's back door in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for two men who allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in Atascocita.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Loft Square around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say two men kicked in the back door of a home and made entry.

The homeowner heard the men breaking into the home and called authorities. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as black men wearing a black sweater and tank top. Deputies say they were last seen heading towards Soaring Elm Drive.

Deputies are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitaburglaryhomeowners
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News