2 men wanted for kicking in homeowner's back door in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for two men who allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in Atascocita.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Loft Square around 11:30 a.m.Deputies say two men kicked in the back door of a home and made entry.The homeowner heard the men breaking into the home and called authorities. No injuries were reported.The suspects are described as black men wearing a black sweater and tank top. Deputies say they were last seen heading towards Soaring Elm Drive.Deputies are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.