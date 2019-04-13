2 men shot while working on vehicle in northwest Harris County

HCSO: two men shot while working on a car headlight. Both taken to the hospital and expected to live. No suspect description right now. Live update at 6:30 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/QVBli2sMYE — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) April 13, 2019

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting two men in northwest Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Hill Lane near Brittmoore around 5 a.m.Deputies say it appears one of the men was trying to replace a headlight bulb when someone started shooting."There's a blood trail and ballistics splatter by the headlight. The headlight was also hit, and inside the door was blood," HCSO Lt. Rush said.One man was shot three times and the second man was shot once. Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that they are working to determine if the shooting was a drive-by or if someone walked up and shot the men. No suspects are in custody.