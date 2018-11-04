2 men shot in front of METRO bus stop in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near a METRO bus stop in northeast Houston.

According to police, the two victims were getting off the bus around 11:39 a.m. in the 500 block of Seminar Drive.

One victim was transported to the hospital, and the second's victim condition is unknown.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot.
