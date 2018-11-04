2 men shot in front of METRO bus stop in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near a METRO bus stop in northeast Houston.
According to police, the two victims were getting off the bus around 11:39 a.m. in the 500 block of Seminar Drive.
One victim was transported to the hospital, and the second's victim condition is unknown.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Patrol officers are investigating two males shot near the bus stop at 500 Seminar Dr. At least one was transported to a hospital. CC1 #Hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2018