Homicide Division investigators are responding to 13300 Ridgewood Knoll Ln. for two males shot and killed inside a residence. CC1 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 19, 2019

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead Tuesday morning.The deadly shooting happened at a home on Ridgewood, which is on Houston's south side.ABC13 Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.