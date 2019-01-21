Convicted felons arrested after firing shots out of Cadillac on I-45 and leading police on 100-mph chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Two convicted felons fired shots out of their car before leading police on a 100-mph chase, officials say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two convicted felons have been arrested after firing a gun out the window of their car on the Gulf Freeway, then leading police on a high-speed chase, officials say.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News it all started when an HPD sergeant saw a grey Cadillac on the freeway as the suspects inside the vehicle fired into the air.

Police started following the car southbound on I-45, but the men refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase that reached more than 100 miles an hour.

Officials finally stopped them at the freeway and FM 518. That's when police discovered the two men in the vehicle were both convicted felons.

HPD says they found a pistol in the car and a backpack full of marijuana.

The suspects will face charges.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chaseshootingshots firedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5-year-old in critical condition after drunk driving crash
Super Blood Wolf Moon to grace the sky Sunday
Couple killed in Yosemite fall was intoxicated, autopsy says
Texas man sentenced after using Facebook to meet young girls
Houstonians honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service
Hazmat spill creates driving hazard in Montgomery County
Oracle faces gender-bias lawsuit, report says
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Show More
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Schlitterbahn hosting a hassle free virtual job fair
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Albert Korir wins the 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
Biruktayit Degefa wins 3rd women's Chevron Houston Marathon
More News