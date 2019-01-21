Two convicted felons have been arrested after firing a gun out the window of their car on the Gulf Freeway, then leading police on a high-speed chase, officials say.Authorities tell Eyewitness News it all started when an HPD sergeant saw a grey Cadillac on the freeway as the suspects inside the vehicle fired into the air.Police started following the car southbound on I-45, but the men refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase that reached more than 100 miles an hour.Officials finally stopped them at the freeway and FM 518. That's when police discovered the two men in the vehicle were both convicted felons.HPD says they found a pistol in the car and a backpack full of marijuana.The suspects will face charges.