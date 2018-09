Police are searching for suspects after two possible teens were shot during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Bissonnet Drive near Mulins around 1 a.m.Police say two men were standing by a truck when someone driving by started shooting.One person was shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the stomach.Investigators are trying to figure out who targeted the men and why.