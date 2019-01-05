Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in southwest Houston Saturday morning.Houston police say two men were shot near a Whataburger and a motel on Main Street near the South Loop around 4 a.m.Investigators say the men somehow made their way to a nearby hotel where they asked for help.One of the victims was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the stomach. Both men were transported to Ben Taub hospital. Their condition is unknown.Investigators are working to learn what led up to the double shooting.