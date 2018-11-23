2 men arrested for robbing 6 businesses within 5 days in Houston

Two serial robbery suspects accused of robbing businesses right next to each other are now behind bars.Detectives say the suspects committed six robberies in just five days.Five businesses were robbed in west Houston. It left victims, like JJ, terrified."I thought of my children first. That's the scary part, if my children didn't have me," said JJ.JJ works at the Burger King at Westheimer and Dairy Ashford. She said a week ago Tuesday a suspect walked in with a mask on. She told him to take it off twice."He quickly had jumped the counter, held me at gunpoint and he took money from both the front counter and the drive-thru," she said.It was just one of six robberies at Westheimer and Dairy Ashford that happened in matter of days.The robberies happened at Burger King, McDonalds, Auto Zone, the Family Dollar and the Starbucks was robbed twice.Detectives noticed a trend right away and already had officers with the westside tactical unit on the lookout for the suspects."They arrived at the Family Dollar. They look at the video and they're like that's the guy we just drove by at 50 miles an hour. So they're able to go back. They're able to locate and detain that person. He is a person of interest," said Sergeant Tony Mora with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.Louis Chaney, 26, and his lookout Antwraine Garror, 23, are charged with the Burger King robbery but more charges are expected.For JJ, their arrests gives her relief."I'm grateful I'm here with my kids," said JJ.