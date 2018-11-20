2 men arrested for allegedly committing 5 robberies in 1 day

Two men are behind bars after allegedly committing five robberies in one day in west Houston.Authorities say the robberies started the morning of Sept. 13 in the 12200 block of Overbrook.The two men are accused of robbing two people, then moving to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Walnut Bend and stealing a Honda Fit.After those two incidents, the men stole a Ford pickup truck, which was later recovered.Later that evening, the suspects also went to another apartment complex in the 10400 block of Valley Forge and committed another robbery, which was caught on video.The surveillance footage shows the terrifying moments an elderly lady was robbed."They were looking for crimes of opportunity," HPD Detective Tony Mora said. "If you're parking your vehicle, take an extra moment to look at your surroundings. If you see someone parking next to you and have a strange feeling, take the extra step."Robbery detectives with the help of Westside's tactical unit were able to track down the suspects.Chase Perry is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle and evading arrest.Davion Holmes is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.