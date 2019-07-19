2 men arrested after leading deputies on ATV chase through NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested in northwest Harris County after deputies say they led them on a chase on an ATV.The Harris County Sheriff's Office say they spotted two men on an ATV driving recklessly near TC Jester Boulevard.Deputies attempted to pull the men over, but they fled the scene, driving the ATV into a retention pond.Deputies arrested the driver, and the passenger was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.