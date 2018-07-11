Between June 29 – July 1 2018, two suspects stole 3 bicycles from 2323 Polk St. Surveillance video shows the suspects used bolt cutters on both occasions to cut the chains. If you have information on this case, please call HPD Burglary & Theft 713-308-0900 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/31tkUSm4LV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2018

Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing at least three bicycles in downtown Houston.Houston police believe the two men used bolt cutters to cut the chains and steal the bicycles from the 2300 block of Polk Street.The thefts, which were captured on surveillance video, happened between June 29 and July 1, police said in a tweet.Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.