2 men accused of stealing multiple bicycles from downtown Houston lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing at least three bicycles in downtown Houston.

Houston police believe the two men used bolt cutters to cut the chains and steal the bicycles from the 2300 block of Polk Street.

The thefts, which were captured on surveillance video, happened between June 29 and July 1, police said in a tweet.


Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD's Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.
