2 masked men wanted for leaving behind explosive on ATM machine

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two masked men were captured on camera attaching an improvised explosive device to an ATM in northwest Harris County early Tuesday morning.But, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the men drove off before the device could detonate.The sheriff's office responded to a Wells Fargo branch located at 8808 Spring Cypress Rd. around 3:30 a.m.After arriving at the scene, deputies called in the bomb squad after seeing wires and canisters of liquid on the machine. There were other components for a bomb, but it was disabled.Surveillance video shows two men with light skin approach the ATM, remove its cover and attach the device. The pair then drive away in a newer-model BMW.Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).