2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (KTRK) --
Two cafeteria ladies from Connecticut are accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from the lunchroom registrations over a span of several years.

Detectives say Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson covered their tracks for years as $478,000 went missing from school lunchroom registrations.

Administrators noticed the numbers shift in 2016 when a new registration system was installed.

The sisters are free on bond and are scheduled to return to court late August.
