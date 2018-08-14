2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (KTRK) --Two cafeteria ladies from Connecticut are accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from the lunchroom registrations over a span of several years.
Detectives say Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson covered their tracks for years as $478,000 went missing from school lunchroom registrations.
Administrators noticed the numbers shift in 2016 when a new registration system was installed.
The sisters are free on bond and are scheduled to return to court late August.