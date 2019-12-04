2 killed in shooting inside home in southeast Houston

BREAKING: caller tells 911 3 ppl have been shot at house on Rosemont St off Scott St in SE Hou. Waiting on update from @houstonpolice. Live on #abc13 now ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/J74dIwVC3n — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) December 4, 2019

HPD commanders & detectives are en route to a triple shooting in 3800 block of Rosemont St, near Scott St. Prelim info is 2 persons are deceased and the third victim is hospitalized. Unknown suspect(s) fled the scene. Call received about 510am. PIO is also en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in a shooting of at least three people in southeast Houston.Police say the victims were reportedly shot inside a home in the 3800 block of Rosemont Street near Scott Street. A caller told police around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday that three people had been shot and were unconscious.Authorities say at least two victims have died. We do not know the condition of the third victim or what led up to the shooting.According to a tweet from police, the suspect(s) fled the scene.