2 killed in shooting at bar in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after two men were killed during a shooting at a northwest Harris County bar.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at Headliners Bar around 2 a.m.

Deputies say a large group of people were leaving the bar when someone started shooting.

Deputies found one man shot to death on the driver's side of the vehicle, and another man shot on the passenger side.

The man in the passenger seat was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say a third person was shot in the hand, but is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video in hopes of identifying the shooter.
