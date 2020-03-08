Nursing home resident, family member killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to a shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.

Officials said a 90-year-old male family member of a 79-year-old female resident shot and killed her. He then shot and killed himself.

The shooting took place in the female resident's room. No other residents or staff were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityhoustonelderly womanwoman shotnursing home shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rice cancels classes amidst COVID-19 fears
Total coronavirus cases in Houston-area increases to 11
2 dead in officer-involved shooting near Deerbrook Mall
Evacuees from coronavirus-infected cruise headed to Texas
Coronavirus News: 13 confirmed NYC cases, mayor reports
2 adults, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide
Warmer temps ahead, sea fog returns this week
Show More
Deputy injured after crash involving suspected drunk driver
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Uber offers paid time off for drivers with coronavirus
Houston Astros selling tickets for Minute Maid Park ghost tour
More TOP STORIES News