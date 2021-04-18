fatal crash

2 dead after fiery crash involving Tesla that took 4 hours to extinguish

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in fiery Tesla crash that took 4 hours to extinguish

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died in a fiery crash Saturday night involving a Tesla Model S, and the flames took hours to extinguish, authorities said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Hammock Dunes Place in the Carlton Woods subdivision.

Firefighters and medics were called to the scene after reports of an explosion in the woods after the Tesla ran off the road, authorities said.

The Tesla was traveling from a cul-de-sac on Hammock Dunes Place and did not negotiate a curve. The vehicle crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

Crews found two bodies inside the vehicle, a man in the front passenger seat and another man in the back passenger seat.

The batteries on board the Tesla continued to ignite despite efforts to douse the flames, authorities said. It took around four hours and 23,000 gallons of water before the flames were out, firefighters said.

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric car that has an autopilot feature. It wasn't clear if the car was in autopilot mode when the crash occurred.

SEE ALSO: Tesla Model S catches fire twice in 1 day in California

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandscar crashcar accidentsteslafatal crashdeadly firecar fireaccidenttraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in 5-vehicle crash near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Man who lost wife in drunk driving crash: 'It hurt my heart'
2 pedestrians killed in separate crashes, including a hit-and-run
Loved ones honor Houston singer killed in wrong-way crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 deaths reported in Austin, Texas active shooting
Volunteer's death not related to migrant holding facility closure, feds say
Tomball ISD teacher arrested for allegations of inappropriate behavior with student
Wrong-way crash injures 2 in NE Houston
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death outside W. Houston apartment
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Our America: Climate of Hope
Show More
Remembering the Tax Day flood of 2016
Mild Sunday afternoon expected with partly sunny skies
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Hammer-wielding intruder shot by Pearland homeowner
World War II-era plane crash-lands in ocean during air show
More TOP STORIES News