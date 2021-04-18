2 dead after fiery crash involving Tesla that took 4 hours to extinguish

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died in a fiery crash Saturday night involving a Tesla Model S, and the flames took hours to extinguish, authorities said.It happened just after 9 p.m. on Hammock Dunes Place in the Carlton Woods subdivision.Firefighters and medics were called to the scene after reports of an explosion in the woods after the Tesla ran off the road, authorities said.The Tesla was traveling from a cul-de-sac on Hammock Dunes Place and did not negotiate a curve. The vehicle crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.Crews found two bodies inside the vehicle, a man in the front passenger seat and another man in the back passenger seat.The batteries on board the Tesla continued to ignite despite efforts to douse the flames, authorities said. It took around four hours and 23,000 gallons of water before the flames were out, firefighters said.The Tesla Model S is an all-electric car that has an autopilot feature. It wasn't clear if the car was in autopilot mode when the crash occurred.The identities of the victims were not immediately released.