Police have been called to the scene of a double shooting near Greens Road.Two people are dead following the shooting at an apartment on Gears Road at Greensmark Drive, in the Greenspoint area.Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide. There was a report of a man and a woman arguing at an apartment.Witnesses say the man went to a car and grabbed a gun, and after that, several gunshots were heard.The identities of the two people killed have not been released.