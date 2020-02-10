Teen and child, who may be just 10 years old, stabbed in street brawl in east Harris Co.

A teenager and a child, who may be as young as 10 years old, were stabbed during a street brawl in the Cloverleaf area of east Harris County.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Alderson near Beacon.

According to The Harris County Sheriff's Office, three to five teenagers and kids were fighting in the street when one of the teens pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed the two others.

One victim is believed to be 16 years old.

Deputies believe the other victim may be just 10 years old.

The youngest victim was taken to Texas Children's Hospital. Both he and the other teen are expected to survive.

The suspect is in custody and could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countychild stabbingteenagerteenteenagersstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week
Woman kidnapped, boyfriend shot and killed in SE Houston
Mercedes-Benz Awards Viewing Party
Auto parts store owner shoots burglar during break-in attempt
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
Show More
Video shows moments before security guard kills customer
Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard
Digital Deal of the Day
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
DeAndre Arnold discusses his journey to the Oscars
More TOP STORIES News