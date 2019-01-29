2 kids save neighbor after Jeep lands on top of him

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews say without the kids' speed and maturity during the incident, their neighbor could have died.

STILLWATER, Oklahoma --
Two children are being praised for helping save their neighbor when they heard him calling for help.

KFOR reports that 7-year-old Josh and 8-year-old Emma were playing outside on Saturday when they heard their neighbor yelling for help.

They stood on a chair, peering over the fence when they saw the man pinned under his Jeep.

He had been working on his vehicle when it unexpectedly fell off the jack, trapping him underneath.

The neighbor told the kids to go get some help, and they immediately ran to their mom.

She waited with the man until firefighters arrived and rescued him using the jaws of life.

The kids are being praised for their speed and maturity during the incident, as they possibly saved his life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrenheroneighborOklahoma
Top Stories
Disabled veteran and wife killed in shootout with police
'Tamale scammer' accused of stealing from elderly and disabled
Neighbors of couple who shot 5 HPD officers in shock
Young cancer patient being sworn in as honorary police officer
K-9 cop sniffs out $63K in meth inside car
New animation shows how officers were shot inside home
Outrage grows after judge releases repeat teen robbery suspect
3 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting
Show More
HPD chief recalls struggle that left suspects dead, officers shot
Union leader explains passionate response to HPD shootout
'Shot for third time': Veteran officer hailed a hero in shootout
4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime in Chicago: police
More News