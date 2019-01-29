2 kids save neighbor after Jeep lands on top of him

Two children are being praised for helping save their neighbor when they heard him calling for help.reports that 7-year-old Josh and 8-year-old Emma were playing outside on Saturday when they heard their neighbor yelling for help.They stood on a chair, peering over the fence when they saw the man pinned under his Jeep.He had been working on his vehicle when it unexpectedly fell off the jack, trapping him underneath.The neighbor told the kids to go get some help, and they immediately ran to their mom.She waited with the man until firefighters arrived and rescued him using the jaws of life.The kids are being praised for their speed and maturity during the incident, as they possibly saved his life.