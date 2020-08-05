2 kids in critical condition after crash on Fort Bend County Tollway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a major crash on the Fort Bend Tollway where two kids were critically injured.

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an accident on the Fort Bend Tollway at FM 2234 around 6 p.m.

Two children were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Deputies said both children are in critical condition.



It's not clear what caused the incident or how many vehicles were involved, but deputies said the northbound lanes of the tollway will be closed for a while.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashchild injuredcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer was headed home when he shot suspect on bus, HPD says
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
10 exemptions to Houston's mask order citations
Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021
Storms moving to the coast, rainbows spotted over Houston
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
'Miracle' COVID patient out of hospital after 132-day battle
Show More
Virus can spread if schools don't have proper AC, report says
SHAPE Community Center in Third Ward celebrates 51 years
Explore Houston's oldest community garden in Third Ward
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Father who has son in care facility says pandemic is hitting them hard
More TOP STORIES News