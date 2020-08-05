2 kids in critical condition after crash on Fort Bend County Tollway

Deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an accident on the Fort Bend Tollway at FM 2234 around 6 p.m.
Two children were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Deputies said both children are in critical condition.
Major Crash: Fort Bend Tollway NB at FM 2234. Life Flight has landed on SB side so all lanes closed. Two in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/QX6zpzNU4E— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 4, 2020
It's not clear what caused the incident or how many vehicles were involved, but deputies said the northbound lanes of the tollway will be closed for a while.
ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.