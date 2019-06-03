2 children among those injured in 11-vehicle pileup involving 18-wheeler on North Freeway

According to other drivers involved, there was an earlier two-car crash, and that's why people on the road were stopping.
The 18-wheeler driver told ABC13 he did not fall asleep. He says he just couldn't stop fast enough when someone cut him off.
Dashcam video shows moment 18-wheeler slammed into vehicles
Herman confirmed a Precinct 4 deputy in his personal vehicle was involved in the crash.
Two children and an adult in a white Hyundai Accent were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At one point, all lanes were shut down but have since reopened.
