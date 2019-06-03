2 children among those injured in 11-vehicle pileup involving 18-wheeler on North Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5327897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dashcam video shows 18-wheeler crashing into several other cars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eleven vehicles were involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler Monday morning on I-45 northbound at Mt. Houston Road.According to other drivers involved, there was an earlier two-car crash, and that's why people on the road were stopping.The 18-wheeler driver told ABC13 he did not fall asleep. He says he just couldn't stop fast enough when someone cut him off.Herman confirmed a Precinct 4 deputy in his personal vehicle was involved in the crash.Two children and an adult in a white Hyundai Accent were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.At one point, all lanes were shut down but have since reopened.