Houston to replace ground boxes in parks after 2 kids, 1 adult suffer electrical shock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston said the Parks and Recreation Department is working to replace electrical ground boxes following an incident Wednesday night involving two girls and one man at Moody Park.Officials say the victims came in contact with the equipment near a baseball field fence.One of the girls was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and the other one was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where they remain hospitalized Thursday.Houston Mayor Silvester Turner has reached out to the father of one of the victims to express his concerns and planned to contact the other family.The City of Houston said it is investigating the cause of the shocks.