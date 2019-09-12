Houston to replace ground boxes in parks after 2 kids, 1 adult suffer electrical shock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston said the Parks and Recreation Department is working to replace electrical ground boxes following an incident Wednesday night involving two girls and one man at Moody Park.

Officials say the victims came in contact with the equipment near a baseball field fence.

One of the girls was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and the other one was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where they remain hospitalized Thursday.

Houston Mayor Silvester Turner has reached out to the father of one of the victims to express his concerns and planned to contact the other family.

The City of Houston said it is investigating the cause of the shocks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman injuredchildren injurieselectric shockelectrocution
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Greenpeace protesters arrested at Fred Hartman Bridge
WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News at 6
Houston Democratic debate: Road closures you need to know
'Trump is underwater in Texas,' DNC chair warns
Protests from both sides occur at TSU with Democratic debate
Top three things to watch in the Houston Democratic Debate
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
Show More
What's next for the Democratic hopefuls after Houston?
Daycare workers accused of standing by while child bullied
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Hotter this weekend, more rain next week
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
More TOP STORIES News