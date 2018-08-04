HPD PIO en route to double homicide scene at 10919 Fondren where two children are deceased. The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 pm today. Additional information will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2018

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found dead in southwest Houston.Officers say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.Police were called to the apartment for a welfare check.No details about how the children died are yet available.