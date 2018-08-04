HOMICIDE

2 juveniles dead in southwest Houston, police say

2 juveniles dead in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after two juveniles were found dead in southwest Houston.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.

Police were called to the apartment for a welfare check.


No details about how the children died are yet available.
