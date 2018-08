EMBED >More News Videos Two people have been shot near downtown Houston.

Two people were injured when an angry customer with a gun opened fire inside a Midtown McDonald's restaurant, a witness tells ABC13.The Houston Police Department is investigating at the restaurant near Main and Pierce, where two people were found shot just after 9 p.m. Thursday.According to officers, a man and a woman were injured in the melee.We do not know the conditions of the victims or whether police have a suspect in custody.