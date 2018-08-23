EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4041976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people have been shot near downtown Houston.

Two people were injured when an angry customer with a gun opened fire inside a Midtown McDonald's restaurant, a witness tells ABC13.The Houston Police Department is investigating at the restaurant near Main and Pierce, where two people were found shot just after 9 p.m. Thursday.According to officers, a man and a woman were injured in the melee.We do not know the conditions of the victims or whether police have a suspect in custody.