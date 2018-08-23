Witness says irate customer opened fire at Midtown McDonald's, injuring 2

Houston police are investigating a shooting at the Midtown McDonald's, just outside of downtown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people were injured when an angry customer with a gun opened fire inside a Midtown McDonald's restaurant, a witness tells ABC13.

The Houston Police Department is investigating at the restaurant near Main and Pierce, where two people were found shot just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to officers, a man and a woman were injured in the melee.

We do not know the conditions of the victims or whether police have a suspect in custody.

