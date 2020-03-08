Resident and family member injured in shooting at Texas City nursing home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a shooting at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to the shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.Officials confirmed the shooting took place in one of the rooms. One of the victims is a resident at the facility and the other is a family member.Authorities did not release any information on the condition of the two individuals or the circumstances of the shooting.No other residents or staff were injured, and police are not looking for a suspect at this time.