Resident and family member injured in shooting at Texas City nursing home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in a shooting at a nursing home in Texas City Sunday evening, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were alerted to the shooting at the Rio at Mainland Center in the 1000 block of Mainland Center Dr.

Officials confirmed the shooting took place in one of the rooms. One of the victims is a resident at the facility and the other is a family member.

Authorities did not release any information on the condition of the two individuals or the circumstances of the shooting.

No other residents or staff were injured, and police are not looking for a suspect at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityhoustonelderly womanwoman shotnursing home shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Deerbrook Mall
Evacuees from coronavirus-infected cruise headed to Texas
Coronavirus cases in Houston-area increases to 11
Coronavirus News: 13 confirmed NYC cases, mayor reports
2 adults, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide
Warmer temps ahead, sea fog returns Sunday night
Deputy injured after crash involving suspected drunk driver
Show More
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Uber offers paid time off for drivers with coronavirus
Houston Astros selling tickets for Minute Maid Park ghost tour
Italian residents find red wine coming through their faucets
More TOP STORIES News