2 injured as people rushed out of store during Target parking lot shooting at Memorial City Mall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Target store at Memorial City Mall.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said it started after two people got into an altercation in the parking lot and exchanged gunfire."The person that was doing the shooting here was out of a car and they got into a car and fled," HPD Chief Art Acevedo told reporters at the scene. "The individual that he shot at got out of a car, saw him coming, got back into his car and he left. We believe that this incident didn't start here. It ended here."No one was shot, according to police, but Acevedo said two people were injured as shoppers were trying to run out of the store."We did have reports of two minor injuries as a result of people "stampeding," if you will, when the shots rang out in front of the Target," he said.One of those two victims was sent to the hospital and another was treated at the scene.Acevedo reassured the public and said there is no threat to anyone in the store, including shoppers and employees. He said the mall and the Target store is open and safe.In a series of photos posted by Acevedo, he's seen analyzing surveillance video from inside the store.A description of the two people involved has not been released, but Acevedo said investigators were able to obtain the vehicles that were involved.The incident remains under investigation.