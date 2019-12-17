2 injured after Amtrak train carrying 90 people crashes into cement truck

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured after an Amtrak train passing through Liberty County crashed into a cement truck.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday along FM-621, just north of FM-1960 and west of Dayton. According to DPS, the train is a passenger train and was carrying 90 people. Despite initial reports, the train did not derail during the crash, according to DPS.



It's unclear if the driver of the cement truck was one of the two injured. Their conditions were not immediately released.

