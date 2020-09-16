HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a Houston police vehicle upside down in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.
HPD says two officers were driving in a Chevy Tahoe police vehicle around 3:30 a.m., in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle.
The Tahoe hit a curb on Woodfair near Club Creek, causing the HPD driver to lose control.
The vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over into the grass, landing upside down and hitting a metal fence.
Because of the crash, police say the vehicle the officers were chasing got away.
Fortunately, the officers involved were not hurt.
Houston police SUV flips over in pursuit with suspicious vehicle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More