Houston police SUV flips over in pursuit with suspicious vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a Houston police vehicle upside down in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.HPD says two officers were driving in a Chevy Tahoe police vehicle around 3:30 a.m., in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle.The Tahoe hit a curb on Woodfair near Club Creek, causing the HPD driver to lose control.The vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over into the grass, landing upside down and hitting a metal fence.Because of the crash, police say the vehicle the officers were chasing got away.Fortunately, the officers involved were not hurt.