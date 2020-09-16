Houston police SUV flips over in pursuit with suspicious vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows a Houston police vehicle upside down in southwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

HPD says two officers were driving in a Chevy Tahoe police vehicle around 3:30 a.m., in pursuit of a suspicious vehicle.

The Tahoe hit a curb on Woodfair near Club Creek, causing the HPD driver to lose control.

The vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over into the grass, landing upside down and hitting a metal fence.

Because of the crash, police say the vehicle the officers were chasing got away.

Fortunately, the officers involved were not hurt.
